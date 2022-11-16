Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik thanks PM Modi for speaking about Bali Yatra

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist, thanked PM Narendra Modi for speaking about the "glorious history" of Baliyatra, which is going on in Odisha, in Bali. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sudarsan dropped a video showcasing his sand art on Baliyatra.

He created a massive sand art boat to symbolize the occasion. https://twitter.com/sudarsansand/status/1592742666911223808

People of Odisha, every year observe Baliyatra Mahotsav on the bank of river Mahanadi in Cuttack, to celebrate its ancient trade ties with Indonesia's Bali. People make paper boats and float them in water bodies. The seven-day fest onset from Karttika Purnima symbolizes strong historical ties between Odisha and Southeast Asia. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank you Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodiJi for speaking about the glorious history of #Baliyatra at #Cuttack in Odisha and the maritime legacy of trade and traditions with India and #Indonesea in Bali."

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. On Tuesday, while addressing the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Bali yatra which is going on in Cuttack, Odisha.

He referred to Bali Yatra as happening in the Indian city of Cuttack in Odisha."As I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km away from here in India's Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on - Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations," said PM Modi. "When people of Indonesia see photos of this year's Bali Jatra on the internet, they will be proud and happy. Due to the issues arising due to COVID, some hurdles had cropped up. After several years, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha," he added.

PM Modi was greeted by people who chanted "Modi, Modi" at the Indian community event in Bali. He also tried his hands at traditional Indonesian musical instruments.

He compared the cultural and geographical similarities between the two nations. "If India has the Himalayas, Indonesia has Mount Agung; if India has Ganga, Indonesia has Tirta Gangga - we are united through cultures and traditions," said PM Modi.

Speaking about Operation Samudra Maitri, he said, "Relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times. In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri." "When the cultures are similar when the vision for humanity is similar, then the paths to development also coincide," he added.

Coming back to Padma-awarded sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. His arts are appreciated by the UN Environment and WHO etc. Earlier, Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha's Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji' by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture. Pattnaik had been creating different sand sculptures of PM Modi on his every birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)