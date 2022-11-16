Glenn Powell and Joe Jonas' 'Devotion' to release on Nov 25 in India

Glenn Powell and Joe Jonas-starrer “Devotion” is set to arrive in Indian cinema halls on November 25, the makers announced Wednesday.

Directed by JD Dillard, the war drama is based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos.

In a media statement, PVR Pictures said they will release ''Devotion'', a story of friendship and devotion, nationwide next week.

The aerial war epic tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship ultimately makes them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

The film marks the acting debut of singer Jonas, a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers. ''Devotion'' also stars Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski.

In the upcoming feature, Powell and Majors play the part of Hudner and Brown respectively. Jonas will star as the squadron's class clown and Sadoski will be seen as the commanding officer.

Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill have produced the film through Black Label.

''Devotion'' is set to be released in the US on November 23.

