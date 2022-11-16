Black Clover Chapter 344 may follow Asta vs Ichika fight after the break

Author Yuki Tabata presents an eventful chapter of Black Clover Chapter 343 and fans are waiting for the next issue of the Japanese manga. Unfortunately, Black Clover Chapter 344 will be on hiatus for two weeks. Therefore, the release date for Black Clover Chapter 344 is Sunday, Monday, November 27, 2022, in the 52nd issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Black Clover chapter 344 will be late due to Yuki Tabata's sudden decline in health. Editorial Team has messaged and apologized to fans for the delay. This is the second time the manga is on break. Last time the manga went on a one-week break after chapter 341.

Twitter user @nite_baron translated the message from the Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Team. Here's the post below.

#BCSpoilers Black Clover is on a sudden break for 2 weeks due to Tabata getting ill. (Planning to return in issue 52, 28th Nov).The editorial department is apologising to all who've been looking forward to the chapter & is asking for your continued support. 🙏 — nitebaron 魔王 (@nite_baron) November 10, 2022

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 344 will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

The latest chapter features Asta vs Ichika fights. After a heated discussion, Asta and Ichika start fighting with each other. Ichika already warns Asta not to blame her if he dies. Ultimately, they are arguing their point about Captain Yami.

In the fight, Ichika uses her power to pull Asta but he activates Union Mode to act as a yoryoku repellent. While Asta attacks her, Ichika uses Dark Yojutsu: a black star spell. Ichika says Dark Yojutsu is mainly for taijutsu and kenjutsu (ie physical & sword fights). Asta attacks her with the Demon Destroyer Sword. But Asta is unable to defeat Ichika. Ichika's hit throws him into the water.

The fight and the argument continue. They both start using their Zetten, meanwhile, Ryudo Ryuya finds Asta having heavy blood loss. He comes and asks him whether he is alright. Asta replies that he couldn't use Zetten back there. Ryuya then looks up in the air, the manga ends by showing Sister Lily with her two Paladins. Ryu says, "they're here…". Lily – "I've only heard about it but it really does exist…. The land of the Sun!"

The new chapter will be available on the official website of Manga Plus and Viz media and the Shonen Jump App, which is available on both Android and IOS. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m.

Central Time: 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m.

UK time: 03:00

European Time: 4:00 a.m.

India Time: 8:30 a.m.

Japan Time: 12:00

