Boruto Episode 276: Boruto & passengers are trapped in a labyrinth

The imminent Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 276 has been honored with the title "Welcome to the Maze." The latest episode just launched on Sunday which showed Boruto getting into the Thunder Train and going back to the Leaf Village. The train enters the tunnel. When Boruto awakes finds himself in some sort of lab, surrounded by many people from different countries.

Spoilers warning: This article may contain Boruto Episode 276 spoilers!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 276

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 276 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

The preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 276 is out. Boruto and the other passengers are trapped in a labyrinth. The upcoming episode starts with a new twist to the storyline. The upcoming few episodes will show how Boruto saves all the passengers and safely return to Konoha Village. The Lab master accused Boruto for involving in an accident. To prove himself innocent, Boruto has to undergo some experiments.

Also Read: Revisiting Tokyo Revengers Final Arc (Plus Chapter 278 spoilers)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275

Mozu lectures her son about the importance of animals while Boruto tells Sasuke about Tsuzura. Tsuzura is horrified to learn his mother is about to sell his hawk to a client who wants to stuff it. He decides to run off with the hawk to the rendezvous point with Boruto. When Mozu and her security catch up, Sasuke decides to trade the hawk he got from Maruta, so that Tsuzura could keep his white hawk. However, Sasuke actually tricked them and used genjutsu on his hawk, to give it the goal to escape back to him. Sasuke and Boruto leave Tsuzura at Maruta's place to settle in. Sasuke reveals to Boruto, that he is staying to deal with Mozu, and after that, he is leaving the village to track down Code, the last active Inner in Kara. The two-part ways and Boruto gets on the Thunder Train going back to the Leaf. As the train enters a tunnel though, Boruto awakes to find himself in some sort of lab, surrounded by many people from different countries.

Keep reading Devdiscourse for updates on more Japanese anime!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1067 full summary out: Lucci wants to kill Bonney