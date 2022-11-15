Never Have I Ever Season 4: Creator vows to make it ‘fun and interesting’

Chaotic teen and the gang are 'coming soon' in Never Have I Ever Season 4. It is official, but the release date is still unknown. Viewers won't have to wait long to see the finale of the drama. Filming for the fourth and final season was completed in early August 2022.

The series creator Mindy Kaling said to Entertainment Weekly, "We finished season four, and it's good. It's just a testament to how hard it is to say goodbye to characters you love writing."

He continued, "It takes a while for writers to figure out characters. You write a pilot and then you hire people and then you get into this groove, that's why so many shows growing up lasted like five seasons too long. [Laughs] But I do feel that, in a couple of years, I'll look back on this and say, 'No, that was good that it ended then.' But right now I'm not ready to accept it."

Never Have I Ever Season 4 is likely to premiere in 2023. This was confirmed by a sneak peek clip that said the drama is "coming soon."

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, explains why the show wouldn't stretch beyond a four-season. "High school isn't, in fact, forever. Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I'd love Devi's journey to go on forever," Erin said in a statement.

"But just like high school, all great things must come to an end...We can't wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi's senior year," she added.

The series follows Devi, a 15-year-old Indian-American Tamil girl from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. After her father Mohan dies suddenly, Devi loses the sensation in her legs due to the psychological trauma of the event, and she is unable to walk for three months.

But one day, she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida. She tries to deal with her grief, her identity and her school life. Besides, she also struggles with her relationship with her mother Nalini. Devi also has to deal with her feelings for Paxton and Ben, after she cheats on both of them. Adding to the mix is a new entrant in school, Aneesa Qureshi. The series follows Devi's daily chronicles, dealing with all of this.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 ends with Devi making two huge decisions: She wants to stay with her family and friend for the senior year, and to lose her virginity to enemy-turned-possible-lover Ben (JarenLewison).

Hopefully, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will come up with Devi and Ben hooked up. Though first love mostly stays at the corner of the heart and the co-creator Lang Fisher hinted that Paxton still might come back once again to Devi's heart. Fisher told to EW that if fans think this is the time to say goodbye to Paxton, then they should think again.

"The love triangle is the skeleton of the show and you can't take it away for the final season. But we wanted this final episode [of season three] to be Devi saying goodbye to Paxton on a pedestal. In season four, there will be fun and interesting things that ensue after whatever has happened [between Devi and Ben]." [via Digital Spy]

Elsewhere, Nalini is still trying to adapt herself without Mohan. Her relationship with Mohan ended in the second season. Perhaps, Nalini could find a new partner and try to focus on her career in Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix comedy series!

Also Read: Bridgerton: Simone Ashley describes Season 3 as "Polin, love and new beginnings"