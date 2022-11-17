Karthi-starrer 'Sardar' to have digital debut on AHA

''Sardar'', starring Karthi, will arrive on OTT platform AHA on Friday.

The Tamil spy action film, written and directed by P S Mithran, was released in theatres on October 21.

According to a press release, ''Sardar'' also stars Rashi Khanna in a pivotal role along with Chunky Panday playing the antagonist in his first Tamil film.

G V Prakash Kumar of ''Soorarai Pottru'' fame has composed the music for the movie, produced by Prince Pictures.

