Left Menu

British Sikh taxi driver murdered on duty in UK

A post-mortem was carried out but the results were inconclusive.Weve kept Mr Singhs family updated with this development as officers continue to support them during this tragic time, said Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team.We continue to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet been in touch to contact us, she said.An online fundraising campaign was launched for Singhs family with a target of 2,000 pounds to help them following the tragic killing.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:47 IST
British Sikh taxi driver murdered on duty in UK
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a British Sikh taxi driver died following an assault in Wolverhampton, central England.

Anakh Singh, 59, was found with serious injuries in Nine Elms Lane of the city while on duty as a driver for a private hire taxi company and died of his injuries. West Midlands Police said Tomasz Margol has been charged with murder and appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court earlier this month. A post-mortem was carried out but the results were inconclusive.

“We’ve kept Mr Singh’s family updated with this development as officers continue to support them during this tragic time,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet been in touch to contact us,” she said.

An online fundraising campaign was launched for Singh's family with a target of 2,000 pounds to help them following the tragic killing. The Just Giving fundraiser has since far surpassed that target to raise over 11,000 pounds.

“Anakh Singh, private hire driver was at work driving his taxi when he lost his life,” reads the fundraiser page.

“This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family. The donations will go directly to Anakh's family to help support them at this difficult time. We have hit the original target, let's keep going,” it adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022