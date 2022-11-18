Left Menu

Chunky Panday opens up about exploring dark character in 'Sardar'

Chunky Panday is being lauded for exploring a grey-shaded character in his first Tamil film titled 'Sardar'.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:47 IST
Chunky Panday opens up about exploring dark character in 'Sardar'
Chunky Panday (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chunky Panday is being lauded for exploring a grey-shaded character in a recently released film titled 'Sardar'. Opening up about his role, Chunky said, "It was an intriguingly enriching experience to explore such a dark character. 'Sardar' is a brilliantly crafted film by P.S Mithran. I play a very meaty character who is so powerful that he can subvert justice in the favour of profits, just like a business-minded monarch. Who doesn't enjoy playing a monarch, after all?"

Written and directed by P. S. Mithran, 'Sardar', a Tamil film, hit the theatres in October. Karthi headlines the action thriller. Karthi portrays two characters in it, one of which is a spy. After receiving positive word of mouth from the audience, Karthi took to Twitter and thanked everyone.

"Heartfelt thanks to all my dear fans and audience for a respectable victory. We are joyously entering the 25th Day of #Sardar," he tweeted. Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, and Raashi Khanna are also a part of the film, which is now all set to release on OTT platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022