Model and television presenter Archana Vijaya is expecting her first child.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 08:00 IST
TV presenter Archana Vijaya flaunts her "birthday" baby bump
Archana Vijaya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Model and television presenter Archana Vijaya, who is expecting her first child, turned 40 on November 17. Marking her birthday, the mommy-to-be dropped a stunning picture of herself. In the image, she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

"This. is. 40. #adios30s," she captioned the post. Archana's comment section flooded with heartfelt comments in no time.

"Stunner you," actor Amrita Arora commented. "Happy birthday hottie," actor Kanchi Kaul wrote.

"Happy birthday beautiful strong sexy mama," actor Ira Dubey commented. Archana, who has been married to businessman Dheeraj Puri, announced her pregnancy in August 2022.

"No fancy shoot ( yet! ) .... Just my baby (to be) and me hanging out in my closet ! Excited about the new adventure that awaits ! Taking a short break from work after nearly two decades (19 years to be precise !!!!!) to make sure the little one is safe ! Mommy and daddy already love you beyond anything we know, and can't wait ! I have so much to share about this journey that is beautiful, trying, and hilarious, my favourite kind, but not sure how to, will try to as we go along," she wrote. Archana is best known for hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

