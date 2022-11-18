Left Menu

Channing Tatum set to star in David Leitch's upcoming spy thriller

With three appearances on the silver screen this year, Channing Tatum is not slowing down when it comes to signing films. With David Leitch's next spy-thriller in his kitty, fans may have something exciting to look forward to.

Among the other releases of 'Step Up' actor Channing Tatum this year is the project named 'Red Shirt'. According to a report by Deadline, the '22 Jump Street' actor's upcoming project is based upon an original pitch sent by 'X-Men: The Last Stand' screenwriter Simon Kinberg.

It will be helmed by director David Leitch, well-known for his blockbuster hits like 'Deadpool 2', 'John Wick' and 'Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw' among others. As per a report by Deadline, other details about the project are 'vague'. However, it is reportedly a new spin on James Bond that has franchise potential. .

'Red Shirt' has a number of producers in line for it already. Tatum himself will produce it via his company 'Free Association'. Leitch, alongwith 'Atomic Blonde' producer Kelly McCormick, will join the production team through their '87North Productions' banner. Kinberg shall also produce the project through his company, 'Genre Films'. Deadline reports that the project has been receiving offers from a number of film studios. It could potentially strike a huge deal even before the Thanksgiving Holiday arrives.

Channing Tatum has graced the silver screen several times this year. He starred in the action-adventure comedy film 'The Lost City' with Sandra Bullock as his co-star. He was also seen in a cameo role in Brad Pitt's action-comedy 'Bullet Train'. Deadline reports that the film grossed 240 million USD at the box office worldwide.

He will next be seen in the film 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'. Director Leitch is set to commence shooting on his upcoming project 'The Fall Guy', which stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Simon Kinberg, on the other hand, is currently part of the production team for the Apple TV+ series 'Sugar' and is slated to work next on a new 'Battlestar Galactica' film. (ANI)

