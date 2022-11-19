Now You See Me 3 is officially moving forward with Venom director Ruben Fleischer

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced in 2015 that they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3 before the release of the second sequel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the entertainment industry third installment has been a slow process.

The good news is Now You See Me 3 is finally happening. We haven't heard any updates for three years about the development of the film. But recently, Now You See Me 3 is officially moving forward with a new director in the project.

In September 2022, Ruben Fleischer joined the production as director, replacing Jon M. Chu, the showrunner of the second sequel. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired by the filmmaker. The project will be a joint-venture production between Secret Hideout Productions and Lionsgate Films, with Lions Gate Entertainment distributing.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith has already written a new draft of the script. The previous draft was by Eric Warren Singer.

Fleischer said in a statement, "There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as rest of the incredible cast of the 'Now You See Me' movies is a dream come true. I am a lifelong fan of heist movies – I love getting drawn in by the twists and the mystery where nothing is what it seems. And that's even more true when the thieves are magicians – the opportunities are endless. Eric was able to unlock a fresh and exciting way into a new movie and fun new characters, so I'm excited to dig in even further."

Kahane added, "Ruben has proven time and again that he has a special talent with character-driven blockbuster entertainment. He delivers big excitement while ultimately keeping the focus on the characters audiences care about. We feel like we've assembled a dream team to get this movie off the ground. For everyone we've kept in suspense, the wait is almost over."

As of now, there is no official announcement about Now You See Me 3. Hopefully, the production for the third sequel will commence soon. We will keep eye on Now You See Me 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

