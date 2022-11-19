Left Menu

Badrinath closed for winter, Char Dham Yatra concludes

With the closure of Badrinath, this years Char Dham Yatra which received more than 61 lakh pilgrims breaking all past records, comes to an end. The other Himalayan temples in the Char Dham circuit including Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were closed last month.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:53 IST
Badrinath closed for winter, Char Dham Yatra concludes
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred portals of Badrinath were closed for the winter season on Saturday with over five thousand devotees turning up at the Himalayan temple to witness the colourful closure ceremony. The gates of the temple dedicated to Bhagwan Vishnu were closed at 3.35 pm amid the chants of Jai Badri Vishal and devotional tunes paid by Garhwal scouts. The closure of the temple took place after its chief priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri, dressed like a woman as per tradition, established goddess Lakshmi inside the sanctum sanctorum. With the closure of Badrinath, this year's Char Dham Yatra which received more than 61 lakh pilgrims breaking all past records, comes to an end. Badrinath in particular received a total of 17,65,649 pilgrims this year which is also a record. The other Himalayan temples in the Char Dham circuit including Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri were closed last month. It was after a gap of two years that the Char Dham Yatra took place this year without the Covid protocol in force. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay and Vice Chairman Kishor Panwar were among a host of officials who visited the temple on the day of its closure for which it was decorated with tons of marigold flowers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022