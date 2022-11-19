Left Menu

Jyotirlingas main link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the jyotirlingas in Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi are central to the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:25 IST
Jyotirlingas main link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the jyotirlingas in Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi are central to the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram was, according to the myths, installed by Lord Shri Ram. ''Both these Jyotirlingas are central to the relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Adi Shankaracharya took forward this relationship established through Lord Shriram and Lord Shiva by setting up holy peeths in all the four corners of India.

''Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward this 'Mahayagya' with full force,'' Adityanath said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here. He added that all elements of Indian culture are equally preserved in Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is giving us a chance to witness the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational link between the north and the south, he said.

Beginning his address in Tamil, the Chief Minister welcomed the guests by saying ''Ungalai Kashiil Varaveri Kirom (Welcome to Kashi).'' In his speech, he also mentioned the ancient temple of Lord Vishwanath in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi means Kashi of the South.

''Kashi remains the centre of religion, culture and spiritual consciousness of India. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has been the centre of knowledge, art and culture since ancient times, which was expanded by kings like Pandya, Chola, Pallava, among others,'' he said. He went on to say that Tamil and Sanskrit -- believed to be two of the languages to have emerged from the mouth of Lord Shiva -- are equally known for their rich literature. Adityanath said, ''By organising the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, our guests from Tamil Nadu will not only get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, including Kashi, but will also contribute in strengthening our cultural unity by the confluence of North and South.'' PTI NAV VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022