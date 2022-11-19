Charu Asopa wishes Sushmita Sen on birthday amid divorce rumours with Rajeev Sen

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:35 IST
Sushmita Sen and Charu Asopa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Touted to be one of the most gracious actors of all time, Sushmita Sen, ringed in her 47th birthday on Saturday. While many took to social media to wish the beauty queen, heartfelt wishes also came from her sister-in-law Charu Asopa. Charu, who is reportedly on the verge of getting a divorce from Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen, took to Instagram to wish her on the occasion. She shared a photo of the actor with herself and her one-year-old daughter Ziana and attached a sweet note with it.

Charu wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know," accompanied by a string of emojis. She continued, "Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best. Love you didi."

Check it out: Even though her relationship with her husband Rajeev Sen has reportedly been turbulent, Charu has, time and again, expressed her love and fondness for her sister-in-law Sushmita. She has also been very cordial with her in-laws.

Talking about Charu's relationship with Rajeev, after giving their marriage a couple of chances, the duo reportedly decided to part ways last month. Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year.

The two headed for divorce a few months ago. However, they decided to stay together to be with their daughter. In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their marriage for good.

However, last month, once again, there was some trouble in paradise, post which Charu deleted all her pictures with Rajeev. Going by the latest reports, it appears that Charu and Rajeev's marriage is on the verge of ending. In one of the recent interviews, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. (ANI)

