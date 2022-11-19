Left Menu

David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell scrapped despite series order

David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell has been scrapped by ABC despite getting a nod for a series order in February.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:45 IST
David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell scrapped despite series order
Neve Campbell (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

David E. Kelley's 'Avalon' starring Neve Campbell has been scrapped by ABC despite getting a nod for a series order in February. According to Variety, Michael Connelly served as executive producer on 'Avalon,' a television programme created by David E. Kelley and based on one of Connelly's short stories. The primary actor was supposed to be Neve Campbell. Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff were additional cast members.

As per the official logline quoted by Variety, the show "takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole "Nic" Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island." According to Variety, ABC decided not to proceed with the series order for "Avalon" after viewing the pilot. A+E Studios is stated to be considering its alternatives and remain optimistic about the project.

The 2022-2023 season was intended for it to air. Executive producer Kelley also authored the pilot. Dana Calvo, who would be the showrunner, and Connelly both executives produced. Executive producers included Matthew Tinker of DEK Productions, Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios. A+E Studios and 20th Television jointly produced the programme. However, Campbell will continue to work for Kelley, Connelly, Fineman, and A+E Studios. She presently has a role in the Netflix original series "The Lincoln Lawyer," which is based on the same-titled Connelly book series. Kelley is the series' creator and executive producer. A+E Studios is producing, with Fineman serving as executive producer. When she was cast in "Avalon," it was previously stated that she would have a lower role in the second season of that show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022