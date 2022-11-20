Left Menu

Here's how Kartik Aaryan stepped into the world of 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Freddy', which also stars Alaya F.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:20 IST
Here's how Kartik Aaryan stepped into the world of 'Freddy'
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kartik Aaryan is super excited for his new film 'Freddy'. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a dentist. The film is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle 'Hardy'. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy also stars Alaya F.

Sharing about what motivated him to explore Freddy and its dark world, the actor said, "I've always maintained that as an actor I'm very excited to try out different genres - I want to do all kinds of films, take on different characters and constantly push myself - Freddy was a complex script and character. It's very layered and very challenging, both physically and mentally. Yet it was something that really excited the performer in me." Talking about how he prepared for the role, the actor said, "Just like approaching any character, I had to observe and study the finer nuances of the walk, the talk, the tone, the small quirks and habits. The biggest factor I gave importance to was trying my best to shake off the conventional image I have onscreen. I couldn't be the fun and easygoing regular guy that people relate to - Freddy had to stand out despite being regular on the surface."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

