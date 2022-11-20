Left Menu

Disney-Fox merger messed up plans of a Deadpool Christmas movie, Ryan Reynolds reveals

The iconic superhero character Deadpool, has two blockbuster hit films so far. However, lead actor Ryan Reynolds reveals that he had been working on a script for a Christmas-themed movie for the franchise as well, which couldn't make it to the production stage due to the acquisition of Fox by Disney.

A still from 'Once Upon A Deadpool' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds made a major revelation recently in relation to the 'Deadpool' franchise which has left fans gravely disappointed. Known for playing the titular character in the franchise, Reynolds revealed in an interview that he was involved with writing a script for a Christmas-themed film in the franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He was in talks with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the co-writers of the inaugural film of the franchise as well as its 2018 sequel. While the screenplay was completed, the proposed film never took to the production floors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds said that the film 'got lost' during the merger of Fox with Disney and 'never got made'. Reynolds has portrayed Deadpool in a Christmas-themed fashion earlier.

Fall 2018 saw the release of 'Once Upon A Deadpool' got a limited theatrical rollout during the holiday season. It was a PG-13 version of 'Deadpool 2' which was 'holiday-centric', according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds has been working on the third instalment in the franchise for a while now. With the release of the third film, the character of Deadpool would mark its entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially.

Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that the third installment would be a chance to expand on the franchise's two previous films. Reynolds would be seen in another Christmas project, titled 'Spirited'.

Co-starring 'Saturday Night Live' actor Will Ferrell, the movie shall be released on Apple TV+ on November 18. (ANI)

