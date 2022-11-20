Left Menu

Preity Zinta pens down gratitude note for 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol, team

Preity Zinta penned down a gratitude note for her Solider film's co-star Bobby Deol and the team. The Soldier was the second film in Preity Zinta's career.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 14:41 IST
Preity Zinta pens down gratitude note for 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol, team
Preity Zinta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, took down memory lane as she shared a short video clip of the title song of her movie 'Solider' along with a gratitude note for the entire team and cast of the movie. Sharing the video of Soldier's title song featuring Bobby Deol. She penned down a long note.

The post read, "Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan." https://www.instagram.com/p/ClLKtmzKqoY/

Priety thanked her co-star Bobby for his support. She added, "Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting."

Preity Zinta entered the film industry with Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Dil Se.." in 1998 and in the same year she signed her second film, which was 'Soldier' For both movies that year, Preity won the Best Female Debut Filmfare Award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022