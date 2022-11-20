'Drishyam 2' raises over Rs 21 crore on second day

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 17:38 IST
Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Drishyam 2'' has raised Rs 21.59 crore on the second day of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial, which opened to positive response from critics and audiences at the domestic box office, had collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday.

According to production banner Panorama Studios, the total earnings of ''Drishyam 2'' now stand at Rs 36.97 crore.

''Dil aur dimaag ke beech humari suniye aur jaiye Drishyam 2 dekhne! Day 2 collection - crosses INR 36.97 crores. Book your tickets now! #Drishyam2 now in cinemas near you (sic),'' the production house said in a tweet.

The film is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller ''Drishyam'', which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

''Drishyam 2'' also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

