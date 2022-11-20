Left Menu

Legendary actor Gary Oldman subtly hints his retirement

Famous for portraying 'Sirius Black' in the 'Harry Potter' film series, actor Gary Oldman recently signalled his possible retirement in an interview. The actor, who has an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades, is currently working on a TV series, which may be his last acting stint ever.

20-11-2022
Legendary actor Gary Oldman subtly hints his retirement
Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in the 'Harry Potter' film series (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary English actor Gary Oldman has dropped a subtle hint of his retirement after an illustrious career spanning over 4 decades. According to a report by Deadline, the 'Mank' actor has claimed that he is ready to draw the curtain on his acting career after his latest TV show, 'Slow Horses', wraps its production.

"I've had an enviable career, but careers wain, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting. When you're young you think you're going to get round to doing all of them -- read that book -- then the years go by," Deadline quoted Jackson from an interview with Times. "I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80. I'd be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb [the character he plays in Slow Horses] -- and then hang it up." Jackson added.

The Academy Award-winning actor marked his return to television screens after nearly a decade with the Apple TV+ series in April. As per Deadline, Oldman will also star in the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick 'Oppenheimer'. The film is based on the premise of the atomic bomb's invention.

Coming to Oldman's illustrious filmography, he is well-known for his character of 'Sirius Black' in the iconic 'Harry Potter' series. One of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Oldman also has films like 'The Dark Knight', 'The Fifth Element' and 'Air Force One' in his extensive repertoire.

The second season of 'Slow Horses' is slated to release this December, with two more seasons to release subsequently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

