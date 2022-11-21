Left Menu

Varun Dhawan's road trip song 'Baaki Sab Theek' from 'Bhediya' to be out soon

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya' unveiled the motion poster of their new road trip song 'Baaki sab theek?" on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 08:18 IST
Varun Dhawan's road trip song 'Baaki Sab Theek' from 'Bhediya' to be out soon
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya' unveiled the motion poster of their new road trip song 'Baaki sab theek?" on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared the poster which she captioned, "THAT road trip song you've been wanting to vibe to with your buddies! #BaakiSabTheek out in 2 days."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClLZ3NnuLzG/ Composed by Sachin Jigar, the song will be out on November 22, 2022, and features Varun, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

Previously, the makers unveiled three songs 'Thumkeshwari', 'Apna Bana Le' and 'Jungle Mein Kaand Ho Gaya' and all of them got massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi 'Twilight.' The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan which is slated to release on June 16, 2022.

Apart from that she also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Ganpath: Part 1' with Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

