'Drishyam 2' earns Rs 64 crore in opening week

Ajay Devgn-starrer ''Drishyam 2'' amassed over Rs 64 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.

In a press note, production banner Panorama Studios shared the first week box office figures of the Abhishek Pathak directorial.

The film raised Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday, taking its opening week collection to Rs 64.14 crore.

The movie is a sequel to Devgn's 2015 crime thriller ''Drishyam'', which was the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film released in February 2021.

''Drishyam 2'' also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

