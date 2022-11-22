Left Menu

Indian Army organizes first-ever short film festival, to encourage J-K, Ladakh youth

Indian Army organized Dil Mange More Youth Film Festival 2022, which is dedicated to the talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who are talented and want to make their career in film to give flight to their talent.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:52 IST
The first ever short film festival 'Dil Mange More' is being organized for the youth of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to channelize their hidden talents in films in a positive direction. The Indian Army, which is at the forefront of protecting the borders as well as the welfare of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, decided to organize a first-of-its-kind short film festival.

The month-long mega film festival is the brainchild of Indian Army Captain Rahul Bali to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Dil Mange More Youth Film Festival 2022 is dedicated to the talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who are talented and want to make their career in film to give flight to their talent.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to make short films of 5 to 15 minutes duration and submit them online by December 10. The closing ceremony of this festival will be held on December 16, 2022, in which famous Bollywood film personalities and important personalities will also participate. 1 lakh rupees will be given to the film, which will win first place, 75 thousand rupees to the second place and 50 thousand rupees to the third place short film. Apart from the cash prize, merit certificate, the top three winners of the short film competition will be given further training and guidance by renowned award-winning filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mitra and Omesh Shukla so that they can showcase their skills at the International Indian Film Festival as well.

The film festival is also supported by Imtiaz Ali Window Set Films, Rahul Mitra Films, Omesh Shukla Merry Go Rawand Studio, IFFW and Puneet Balan Group. On Monday, award-winning filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rahul Mitra, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi and well-known actors Sara Khan and Tariq Khan organized workshops and master classes in which more than 15,000 youth from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh participated offline and online.

There is great enthusiasm among the youth for this festival and a large number of online entries have also started coming in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

