'Vadh' is an intriguing thriller story: Neena Gupta

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:12 IST
Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had a great time working on her upcoming film ''Vadh''.

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the trailer of the movie was released on social media on Tuesday.

Touted as a thriller drama, ''Vadh'' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

'''Vadh' is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself,'' Gupta said in a statement.

Mishra said he is happy to have collaborated with Gupta on the film.

''As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the movie,'' he added.

''Vadh'' is backed by J Studio and Next Level Production. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Luv Films is presenting the project. The movie will hit the screens on December 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

