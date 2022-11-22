'Vadh' is an intriguing thriller story: Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta says she had a great time working on her upcoming film ''Vadh''.

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, the trailer of the movie was released on social media on Tuesday.

Touted as a thriller drama, ''Vadh'' is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal.

'''Vadh' is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself,'' Gupta said in a statement.

Mishra said he is happy to have collaborated with Gupta on the film.

''As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the movie,'' he added.

''Vadh'' is backed by J Studio and Next Level Production. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Luv Films is presenting the project. The movie will hit the screens on December 9.

