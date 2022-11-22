Left Menu

Eighth Apeejay Bengali lit fest in Kolkata from Nov 25

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:11 IST
The eighth edition of Apeejay Bengali literary festival will commence here on November 25, a press release said on Tuesday.

The three-day Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob will be held fully offline at the century-old iconic Oxford Bookstore on Park Street, after the sixth edition was held online and the seventh in the hybrid mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eminent personalities such as Pabitra Sarkar, Himadri Kishore Dasgupta, Ashoke Viswanathan, Samik Bandyopadhyay, Abul Bashar, Rupam Islam, Sujog Bandyopadhyay, Binod Ghosal, Kheyali Dastidar and Mandakranta Sen, among others, will take part in the event.

CEO of Oxford Bookstore, Swagat Sengupta, said 27 sessions delving deep into topics such as poetry, little magazine, illustration, use of dialects, politics, youth literature, book publishing and editing, journalism and cinema in Bengali literature will be held.

''Celebrating 100 years of Oxford Bookstore, we have suitably chosen it to celebrate books, music, art and films with the finest creative minds of West Bengal,'' he said.

The festival will be streamed live on the official Facebook page of Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob.

