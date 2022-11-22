Shiv Sena Uddhav faction stages protest against Guv Koshyari in Nashik over Shivaji remarks
- Country:
- India
Activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) on Tuesday staged a demonstration in Nashik city against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
On Saturday, Koshyari stoked a controversy by saying at a function in Aurangabad that the 17th century Maratha warrior king was an icon of ''olden days''.
Shiv Sena (UBT) members gathered at the city unit party headquarters in Shalimar Chowk here and shouted slogans against the governor.
The agitators also burnt an effigy of Koshyari as part of the demonstration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protests against screening of Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' in Nashik city
NCP activists stage protest in Nashik against Maha minister Abdul Sattar over alleged remark against MP Supriya Sule
Akshay Kumar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', produced by Vaseem Qureshi
Maha: Armed men rob farmer's house, decamp with valuables worth lakhs in Nashik
Maha: Nashik ZP pulls back circular on toilet selfie, drawing competition as teachers protest