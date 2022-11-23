Left Menu

Bengaluru court bans sale, distribution of Addanda Cariappa's book 'Tipu Nij Nijyam'

The sale and distribution of 'Rangayana' director Addanda Cariappa's book 'Tipu Nij Nijyam' banned by civil court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The civil court in Bengaluru on Wednesday ordered a ban on the sale and distribution of 'Rangayana' director Addanda C Cariappa's book 'Tipu Nij Nijyam', which is based on the life of Tipu Sultan. Raifulla BS, former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee and resident of Bengaluru, binds Ayodhya Publication (publisher) & Rashtrotthana print had filed the suit.

"If the contents of the play are false and contain false information about Tipu Sultan, and if the same are distributed, it would cause irreparable loss to the plaintiff, and there are chances of breach of communal peace and harmony. It is common knowledge that controversial books sell like hotcakes," the court said in its order. The plaintiff had claimed that the book contains false information which doesn't show the source of information.

Aza of Muslims are portrayed derogatorily and the term Turukaru is used. If this book reaches the people, it will cause unrest in society. In this regard, he requested that an injunction should be issued. The judge, who has issued an emergency notice to the defendants, authors and publishers, banned the sale of books and adjourned the hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

