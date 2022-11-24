Left Menu

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is not responding to treatment and is in a critical condition at a Pune hospital, his wife said on Thursday, a day after many media outlets reported that he had died. Keep praying.A hospital official added that Gokhale was on ventilator support and doctors were trying their best.Doctors are making all efforts, but there are several complications.

Vikram Gokhale Image Credit: Wikipedia
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is not responding to treatment and is in a critical condition at a Pune hospital, his wife said on Thursday, a day after many media outlets reported that he had died. Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, is undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications. He is in his early 80s.

The ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'' actor has ''multi organ failure'', his wife Vrishali Gokhale said in a statement.

''Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected'' said Vrishali said on Thursday morning. Dismissing reports of his death on Wednesday night, the acclaimed actor's daughter Neha Gokhale told PTI that her father is ''on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying''.

A hospital official added that Gokhale was on ventilator support and doctors were trying their best.

''Doctors are making all efforts, but there are several complications. We will update you about further medical updates,'' Rajesh Damle, a family friend, told reporters. ''I appeal to all the people not to believe or spread any rumours about his health,'' he added.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990). His latest release is the Marathi film ''Godavari''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

