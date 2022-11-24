Left Menu

24-11-2022
Art exhibition explores elements of spirituality
Inspired by her visits to religious places across India, an artist here has created a series of artworks with elements of spirituality, evoking thoughts about ''the creator'', the mysteries of the universe and the inner space.

The art exhibition, ''Antarman: A journey within'', by Shruti Goenka at India Habitat Centre showcases artworks based on her visit to monasteries in Ladakh, Ganga ghats in Varanasi, Kedarnath temple, historical Buddhist site Kanheri caves in Mumbai, and temples of south India.

The show is curated by Sangeeta K Murthy.

''The meaning of spirituality can be different to every human being. For some it can be an experience that creates a system of personal beliefs in a religion or god, for some it can be just connecting with something bigger than yourself, for others it can be in the form of service to humanity or connecting with nature, art, yoga, meditation etc'', Goenka said.

Be it the Buddha in 'Vajradhara' position, several forms of mindfulness and compassion through White Tara, Goenka's subjects are depicted in her signature style wherein she has used various hand mudras, lotus and lotus leaves, koi fish, water waves, ever expanding circles -- all made in vibrant colour schemes.

The artist, who believes that in all the phases of life 'karma' is the only constant, has depicted this with a series of four artworks, titled 'Karmanaye Vadhikarast'. In fact, to bring karma into the picture, she has used human hands as a tool to showcase that one's karma is in their own hands.

''Few of Shruti's paintings focus on traditional forms of art, which depict recreating the spiritual and meditative strengths of Buddha; the enlightened one. These series of works are rendered in stark, clear linear quality and a flamboyant colour palette'' said the curator in a statement.

The exhibition will come to a close on November 30.

