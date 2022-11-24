Odisha decides to screen 'DAMaN' in all districts

The Odisha government has decided to screen the film 'DAMaN' in all districts of the state and has made it tax free. The health and family welfare department has issued detailed instructions to the collectors of the districts to book theatre halls for the purpose. The film deals with the eradication of malaria, a bane in rural Odisha and is named after a project taken up by the state government. DAMaN (Durgama Anchalare Maleria Nirakarana or malaria eradication in remote areas ) had been launched in 2016 by the state government under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik targeting 8000 villages in eight districts prone to the mosquito-borne disease. The coordinated and dedicated efforts of the doctors and officials at the ground level found remarkable success in eradication of malaria. The process of implementation of the scheme was impeded by blind faith, social stigma and lack of connectivity in the remote areas which are surrounded by hills, forests and rivers. The doctors and officers had to toil hard to convince the people and mobilise them into accepting scientifically proven health habits, an official at the health department said.

Taking this ground reality as the theme, script writer Debi Prasad Lenka, producer Deepandra Samal and director Vishal Mourya made the film which was released earlier this month.

The film garnered wide appreciation and quick popularity and after receiving an encouraging feedback, the Odisha government has decided to screen the films at the district and sub-divisional levels as an inspirational tool for its employees and the people.

Health and family welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said, “This film carries a positive message on implementation of health schemes through the joint efforts of the government and people in hard to reach areas”. She asked collectors of all districts to arrange for special screenings in theatres/ cinema halls either at the district or sub-divisional levels.

