Left Menu

Glenn Powell and Joe Jonas' 'Devotion' to release on December 2 in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:37 IST
Glenn Powell and Joe Jonas' 'Devotion' to release on December 2 in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Glenn Powell and Joe Jonas-starrer "Devotion" will make its debut in Indian cinema halls on December 2, PVR Pictures announced Friday.

Directed by JD Dillard, the war drama is based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos.

The aerial war epic tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner.

Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship ultimately makes them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.

The film marks the acting debut of singer Jonas, a member of the pop band Jonas Brothers. ''Devotion'' also stars Jonathan Majors, Christina Jackson and Thomas Sadoski.

In the upcoming feature, Powell and Majors play the part of Hudner and Brown respectively. Jonas will star as the squadron's class clown and Sadoski will be seen as the commanding officer.

Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill have produced the film through Black Label.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022