Vikram Gokhale's health showing "steady improvement," likely to be off ventilator support soon

Actor Vikram Gokhale is now showing improvement in his health after earlier being admitted to a hospital in Pune. According to the latest update, he will likely to be off the ventilator support in 48 hours.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 15:17 IST
Vikram Gokhale, PRO Shirish Yadgikar - Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who has been hospitalised for the last few days, is now showing slow but steady improvement, following which he will likely be off the ventilator support in 48 hours. PRO Shirish Yadgikar, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, updated about the veteran actor's condition. "Actor Vikram Gokhle's health is improving, is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable."

Gokhale has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and is on a life support system. In the early hours of Thursday, a rumour about veteran's surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the veteran actor and said, "Not true." Gokhale's daughter, on the other hand, told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

The actor made his film made his debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

