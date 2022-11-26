Left Menu

OTT, digital platforms have increased opportunities in field of acting," says casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Bollywood casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Kshitij Mehta, on Friday, during an "In-conversation" session, at the 53rd International Film festival of India, talked about the rise of opportunities in acting due to the OTT and digital platforms.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:52 IST
Bollywood casting directors Mukesh Chhabra and Kshitij Mehta, on Friday, during an "In-conversation" session, at the 53rd International Film festival of India, talked about the rise of opportunities in acting due to the OTT and digital platforms. Speaking about the impact of OTT platforms and the digital world on casting in the Film industry, Mukesh Chhabra, said," Rise of OTT and digital platforms has led to an upsurge in opportunities in the field of acting. Digital gave the space for experimentation."

Kshitij Mehta, on the other hand, said, "OTT platforms have made the process of casting more exciting. The actors who used to play very small parts in films are now seen playing major roles in web series and shows on OTT platforms. The pressure on OTT platforms is lesser, it has led to easier casting and has made the process more open." Mukesh Chabbra was the casting director of many big Bollywood films and web series like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', '83', 'The Family Man', 'Dangal', 'Tamasha', 'Sanju', 'Bharat' and many more.

Responding to the query on if popularity on social media has any impact on the casting process, Mukesh Chhabra said," There is no relation between being popular on social media and being casted as an actor. All have to audition for the role. If you want to act, then learn and get trained, follow the process, and give your 100 per cent." Kshitij on the other hand supported the thoughts of Mukesh Chhabra on this issue.

Talking about the old famous 'Nepotism' topic, the casting directors said, " Those who are talented like - Raj Kumar Rao, Ayushman, Fatima Sheikh, Rasika Duggal, Sanya Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur are getting opportunities and are performing well in the film industry." Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' which streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

