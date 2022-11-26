Left Menu

Amit Mishra slams Akshay Kumar's trolls calling him out for Richa Chadha remark

Akshay Kumar, who recently received some criticism for calling out Richa Chadha over her comment about the 2020 Galwan clash, has found a supporter in Indian cricketer Amit Mishra.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently faced criticism for calling out Richa Chadha over her comment about the 2020 Galwan clash, has found a supporter in Indian cricketer Amit Mishra. Amit took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday evening and wrote, "What has happened to our priorities? Instead of asking that actress to apologise for mocking Galvan martyrs, people are hounding Akshay Kumar and others who are standing with the Indian Army."

Previously, Akshay called out Richa by sharing a screenshot of her comment. He attached his statement with the photo that read, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain." Among the supporters of Richa was actor Prakash Raj, who reacted to Akshay's tweet by writing, "Didn't expect this from you @akshaykumar..having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir. #justasking."

On Wednesday, Richa reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

"As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," said Lt General Dwivedi. Meanwhile, Richa issued an apology statement for her tweet which caused a social media uproar and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China. (ANI)

