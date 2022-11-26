Left Menu

Pricy sculpture for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s garden attacked as "extravagant"

PTI | London | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:37 IST
Pricy sculpture for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s garden attacked as "extravagant"
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A bronze sculpture by a celebrated English artist has come under fire as "extravagant" after the UK government spent GBP 1.3 million of taxpayer's money to acquire it and then send it on for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's 10 Downing Street garden.

According to The Sun newspaper, Henry Moore's ''Working Model for Seated Woman'' – an abstract 1980 sculpture – is believed to have been sold at a Christie's auction and acquired by the taxpayer-funded Government Art Collection last month.

It has sparked a cost-of-living row at a time when the country is struggling through soaring inflation, mounting household bills, and cost-cutting measures across public funding.

"It is a fine piece and an important example of Moore's collection of seated women sculptures," an expert told the newspaper.

"However, it may be considered an extravagant use of public funds, particularly given the economic climate," the expert said.

Downing Street said no politicians were involved in the decision to acquire the artwork after the partially-covered sculpture was seen being wheeled into No. 10 on Thursday.

It "conveys a strong sense of maternity and pregnancy", according to Christie's website.

It lauds "the gentle watchfulness of the woman's face and her guarded posture to the protective nature of her arms and the architectural shelter she offers between her lap and shoulders", the website adds.

There has been a Moore piece in 10 Downing Street garden for the past 40 years, with works regularly rotated at the request of the late sculptor's charitable foundation.

The UK's Government Art Collection owns more than 14,000 such valuable art pieces in buildings across the political establishment at Whitehall in London and around the world.

Henry Spencer Moore, who died in 1986, is considered one of the most important British artists of the 20th century and arguably the most internationally celebrated sculptor of the period.

He is renowned for his semi-abstract monumental bronzes seen all over the world, including in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022