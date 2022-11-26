Left Menu

Vikram Gokhale's demise saddens Bollywood, actors pay tributes

The passing of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale saddened a lot of his fans and colleagues. A number of Bollywood actors took to Twitter to express their condolences at the National Award-winning actor's passing.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:36 IST
Vikram Gokhale's demise saddens Bollywood, actors pay tributes
Actor Vikram Gokhale (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after being on the ventilator for some time at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. As news of the 'Mission Mangal' actor's death broke out, emotional messages poured in from fans and colleagues.

Several Bollywood actors took to Twitter to condole the passing of the "Hichki" actor through heartfelt posts. Actor Raveena Tandon re-tweeted the news of the 77-year-old's passing from ANI. "Om Shanti", she wrote.

Akshay Kumar, who has appeared in a number of films with the late actor, took to Twitter to express his grief. "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji," he wrote.

"Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti," he added. "Hera Pheri" actor Ravi Kishan paid his condolences through a tweet in Hindi. "My favourite artist Vikram Gokhale Ji is no more" he wrote.

'Uunchai' actor Anupam Kher was seemingly speechless at receiving the news. "#VikramGokhale", he wrote with three broken heart emojis.

Prior to this, the 67-year-old had shared an incomplete video of Gokhale when rumours of his passing had first spread on Thursday. However, these rumours were refuted by the 'Traffic' actor's daughter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled memories of working with the National Awardee.

"Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set !" the "Gangs of Wasseypur" actor wrote. "Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji's demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family" he added.

"Kal Ho Naa Ho" actor Delnaaz Irani also expressed grief at the "Nikamma" actor's passing. "Sad to hear about the passing of #VikramGokhale Ji, my deepest condolences to the family through this tough time. #RIPSir," she wrote.

Through the course of his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films. Apart from acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale was a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped children in need, and disabled soldiers. He also ran a real estate firm called Sujata Farms in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022