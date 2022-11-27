Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth II was concerned that Prince Harry was "over-in-love" with Meghan: Biography

Queen Elizabeth II thought grandson Prince Harry was "perhaps a little over-in-love" with his new bride Meghan Markle, according to an upcoming biography.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
According to a new biography, that is yet to be out, Queen Elizabeth II believed that her grandson Prince Harry was "perhaps a little over-in-love" with his new bride Meghan Markle. According to New York Post, British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has written a biography on the late monarch - "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait."

In the biography, he wrote, "This was as far as she came - to my knowledge at least - to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex." When Harry announced he was marrying Markle, the late British monarch was "really happy," according to the book that will be published in December.

New York Post has quoted an excerpt of the upcoming biography that was released in a leading UK-based publication which read, "She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome." As per the New York Post report, even the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey didn't deter the Queen.

"I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry's well-being than about 'this television nonsense', meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview - which caused so much controversy - and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix," wrote Brandreth, a former MP who has long known the royal family. The queen was "worried that Harry should 'find his feet' in California and 'find genuinely useful things to do,'" the author claimed.

In the book, Brandreth also claimed that he had "heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma -- bone marrow cancer," which would account for the tiredness, weight loss, and "mobility issues" that people were often told about during the last year or so of her life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

