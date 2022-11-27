I believe in tapping young talents, backing them to make films: Rituparna Sengupta

Popular Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta feels she has a great equation with the young brigade of directors in the film industry, and seeks to identify talents to make use of their potential.

The 51-year old actor, who essays the role of an astronaut in budding film-maker Ranjan Ghosh's 'Mahisasur Mardini' (The Demon Slayer), told PTI that by working with young talents, she can improve herself as well.

She has earlier worked with young directors, including Reshmi Mitra in 'Mukti' (Freedom) and 'Lime N Light', and Ghosh in 'Ahaa Re'.

''I have a good equation with the young brigade of directors, as I believe that is a fruitful way of doing things in a positive manner. If I can identify the talents, why can't I exploit their potential, which can only help the industry grow? We may have a lot to learn from them and improve ourselves,'' Sengupta said.

Talking about 'Mahisasur Mardini', the National Award-winning actor said, ''This is the tale of an astronaut, who has oodles of self-confidence, lives with a group of youngsters at a house, and talks in a measured voice. "The film, which centres around the life of a woman achiever, focuses on a night's development in her life. It is a complex tale." Sengupta said her upcoming releases include 'Akorik' by Tathagata Bhattacharya and Arindam Sil's 'Maya Kumari'.

The actor said she is also very excited about the India-Bangladesh production 'Sporsho', a relationship drama, where she will essay a pivotal role.

