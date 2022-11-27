Left Menu

'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin welcome first child

South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.In a statement shared with entertainment website Koreaboo, Sons agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well.Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy.

South Korean star couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin on Sunday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

In a statement shared with entertainment website Koreaboo, Son's agency MSteam Entertainment said the mother and the baby were doing well.

''Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy,'' the agency said in the statement. Son, who tied the knot with her ''Crash Landing On You'' co-star Hyun in March, had announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram. Son and Hyun, both 40, are top South Korean stars who became a global sensation with the popularity of their cross-border romance drama ''Crash Landing on You''.

