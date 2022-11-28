Left Menu

Yami Gautam's 'Lost' lands direct-to-digital release on ZEE5

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:52 IST
Yami Gautam-starrer ''Lost'' will release directly on ZEE5, the streamer said Monday.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will see Gautam play the role of a crime reporter.

The streaming platform took to its official Twitter account to share the announcement on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

''The birthday girl is ready to kick off her search for the truth! #HappyBirthday @yamigautam #LostOnZEE5 coming soon,'' ZEE5 said in the tweet.

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, ''Lost'' also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

According to the makers, the film aims to highlight the issue of media integrity.

Shantanu Moitra has composed the soundtrack which has songs penned by Swanand Kirkire.

''Lost'' is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Gautam was last seen in the social comedy ''Dasvi'', which premiered on Netflix and JioCinema in April.

