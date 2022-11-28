Soni Razdan wishes 'lollipop girl' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Actor Soni Razdan has showered birthday love on daughter Shaheen Bhatt as she turned a year older on Monday. Soni took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Shaheen where she wore a pink suit with white net dupatta. She completed her look with minimal makeup and open curled tresses.

Calling Shaheen her 'lollipop girl', she wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful amazing lollipop girl @shaheenb. In case you didn't already know this ... you mean the world to me. No, the universe. And I definitely love you more than buttons. The rest you know but since it's your birthday I'll say it again - you're simply the best." Soon after Soni shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClgF7pDLDsH/ Shaheen's sister and actor Alia Bhatt also sent warm birthday wish to Shaheen. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye calling you in one hour."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clf9jV7M2rs/ In the post, Alia shared a couple of candid pictures with her sister from her wedding functions.

Alia and Shaheen are the daughters of Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Shaheen is an author and the co-owner of Eternal Sushine Productions, along with Alia. (ANI)

