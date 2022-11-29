BJP's Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker's criticism of Kashmir Files
- Country:
- India
BJP's Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's condemnation of 'The Kashmir Files' to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler's regime.
The party's IT department head said, ''For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what.'' He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.
Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as ''propaganda'' and ''vulgar''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
It will be difficult for MI to release Pollard, but at some point, you need to take tough calls: Harbhajan Singh
Biden says difficult to determine if China can stop North Korea from conducting nuclear tests
IFFI 2022: Asha Parekh retrospective, lifetime achievement to Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
IFFI in Goa: CM reviews preparations for premier film festival
Fed's George says increasingly difficult to bring inflation down without a recession - WSJ