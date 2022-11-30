Hugh Grant's wife found "Love Actually" all about "pain" and "suffering"

Wonder if the actor helped her "find her way back into love" or not. British actor Hugh Grant recently watched his well-known Christmas rom-com "Love Actually" with wife Anna Eberstein, and the latter seems to have intook its painful moments to heart.

According to a report by People, citing ABC News, the 62-year-old actor revealed his experience watching the film with Anna, albeit a bit 'drunkenly'. "And I did drunkenly watch a bit of Love Actually a few months ago with my wife, and she was the one who said, 'Oh look, it's all about pain; it's all about suffering'," he said.

The holiday-themed movie was directed by Richard Curtis, who had a number of collaborations with Grant over the years. Some of their films together include "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill" and "Bridget Jones's Diary". As per People, the writer-director had claimed Grant to be his "luckiest break".

"I don't even know if I'd have a career without Hugh, so I'm very grateful he came along," Curtis told host Diane Sawyer in an interview with ABC News. "His crankiness isn't just pretend. He's often cranky and often unhappy, but he's also the only person in the world who's never sent me a text that hasn't made me laugh."

The 2003 romantic comedy had Grant starring alongside actors like Emma Thompson, Laura Linney and featured cameos from actors like "Narnia" fame Liam Neeson and the late Alan Rickman, who was known for his stint in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Grant was last seen in the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", and is set to appear in Greg Simmonds' spy comedy film "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre". (ANI)

