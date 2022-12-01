Man kills wife to get Rs 1.90 cr insurance amount

A man got his wife killed to get an insurance amount of Rs 1.90 crore allegedly by hiring a history-sheeter who with others rammed their car into a motorcycle she was riding on, police said here on Wednesday. Shalu along with her cousin Raju was going to a temple on a motorcycle on the request of her husband, Mahesh Chand, on October 5, police said and added that around 4.45 am, a SUV hit their vehicle.

While the woman died on the spot, her cousin succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said. It seemed to be a road accident and her family members also suspected this. However, during probe, it was revealed that Chand had conspired to kill his wife for her insurance money, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vandita Rana said on Wednesday that Chand had got Shalu insured for a period of 40 years. The insured amount was Rs 1 crore on natural death and Rs 1.90 crore on death in accident, the officer said.

Chand had contracted history-sheeter Mukesh Singh Rathore to kill Shalu. Rathore had demanded Rs 10 lakh for the job and was given Rs 5.5 lakh in advance, police said, adding that Rathore involved other men for this task.

Shalu had married Chand in 2015 and they had a daughter. But after two years of marriage, they started having disputes and she started living at her parents' home. She had also registered a case of domestic violence in 2019, according to police. Chand got Shalu insured recently. He later told her that he had made a wish and to get it fulfilled, she would have to go to a Hanuman temple for 11 consecutive days on a motorcycle without disclosing this to anyone, police said. He also said that once his wish is fulfilled, he will get her home. On this, she started going to the temple with her cousin on the motorcycle, they said.

On October 5, when Shalu and Raju were going to the temple, Rathore along with three others chased them in an SUV and hit their motorcycle, police said, adding that Chand was on a motorcycle following the SUV. They said after the accident, he returned from the spot. Rathore and two others -- the SUV's owner Rakesh Singh and Sonu -- have also been arrested. Two other accused are absconding, police said. PTI SDA ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)