Prince Wiliiam, Kate Middleton look effortlessly stylish as they arrive in Boston

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Boston last afternoon to begin their three-day visit to the city surrounding the Earthshot Awards - and they looked effortlessly stylish.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:55 IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton with Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Image Credit: ANI
Prince and Princess of Wales are in the US. Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Boston last afternoon to begin their three-day visit to the city surrounding the Earthshot Awards - and they looked effortlessly stylish.

For her first appearance, Kate a stunning Alexander McQueen pantsuit and matching turtleneck, which she accessorised with Princess Diana's sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings and a sleek blowout. William wore a navy blue suit with a printed tie and black shoes.

According to Page Six, an entertainment media house based in the US, Boston's Governor Charlie Baker greeted the pair at Logan Airport and quickly paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, calling her "one of life's optimists." They were shown images of the Queen and Prince Philip from their 1976 visit to Boston City Hall.

"On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late queen. She remembered her 1976 Bicentennial visit with great fondness," William said in a speech upon arrival. The prince and princess last visited America in 2014, and after eight years, Americans expect a touch of royal flair in Middleton's tour outfit.

According to Page Six, their visit will culminate with Friday night's Earthshot Awards, where Kate Middleton and Prince William will be joined by a long list of celebrity guests for the annual environmental awards ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

