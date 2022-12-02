Singer Jubin Nautiyal sustains multiple injuries after falling down stairs

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently not keeping well as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down stairs. According to the 'Raataan Lambiyan' hitmaker's team, Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling down his building staircase. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation. After learning about the unfortunate incident, Jubin's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented. "Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs 'Bana Sharabi' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Yu Tere Hue Hum' from Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky'. (ANI)

