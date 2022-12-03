Left Menu

Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Surface' renewed for season two by Apple TV+

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:11 IST
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Surface' renewed for season two by Apple TV+
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AppleTV)
Streamer Apple TV+ has ordered a second season of British star Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller series ''Surface''.

Created by Veronica West, the show premiered on the streaming service's platform in July this year.

It features Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

''I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of 'Surface' with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can't wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two.

''As an actor and executive producer, it's incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London,'' Mbatha-Raw said in a statement.

According to the official plotline, season two will see Sophie rediscover the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories — as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.

But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.

''Surface'' also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Francois Arnaud and Millie Brady.

The show is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine.

