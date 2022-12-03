Must watch films to stream on Netflix in December 2022

Recent years have seen an increased interest in international content among worldwide audiences, thanks to streaming services like Netflix. These services have made it super easy for viewers to watch the best of global movies and television series from the comfort of their homes. For instance, this Christmas season, Netflix is launching a handful of popular feature films from different countries. Here is a list of the upcoming Netflix Original films of 2022 which may gather millions of viewers.

1. "Delivery by Christmas" is a Polish film to be released on December 6, 2022. It's directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska and Maciej Prykowski. Here's how Netflix described the plot in short:

"The romantic film comedy Delivery by Christmas, in which a thirty-year-old courier has to save Christmas, will entertain, surprise, and make you cry."

2. "Burning Patience" is a Spanish film to be released on December 7. The film is directed by Boris Quercia. Here's the official synopsis for the 1hr 30 min film.

"A young man becomes Pablo Neruda's mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams. Watch all you want."

3. "The Marriage App" is another Spanish film to be out on December 9. The film stars Luisana Lopilato, Juan Minujín, Cristina Castaño and is directed by Sebastián De Caro.

"Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrating couple finds hope in a fun app that rewards good deeds — until the obsession to win points takes over."

4. "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" is an English animated movie of 1hr 56 min that offers a fresh and unique perspective on the classical fairytale, its characters, and the world. The movie is written by Guillermo del Toro. Guillermo directed the film jointly with Mark Gustafson.

"A father's wish magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child," described the streamer.

5. "I Believe in Santa" is a romantic comedy English film that will premiere in December 14. After five happy months of dating Tom, Lisa's horrified to learn he's obsessed with her least favorite holiday. Is it time to give Christmas another chance?

6. "I Believe in Santa" is directed by Alex Ranarivelo and a screenplay by John Ducey. Christina Moore, John Ducey, and Violet McGraw are the main cast of the film.

7. On the next day December 15, the streamer will present an Indonesian crime-comedy film named "The Big 4". The hilarious, and action-packed movie is written, directed, and produced by Timo Tjahjanto.

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

"A by-the-book detective investigates the death of her father and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to find out his true identity as a leader of a group of assassins. Now hunted by his enemies, she has to team up with the crooks her father had trained – four retired, down-on-their-luck assassins itching to get back in the game."

8. "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" is a 3hr Mexican epic black comedy-drama film co-written, produced, edited and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The film is set to be released on Netflix on December 16, 2022. The film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho alongside Griselda Siciliani.

"Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths" follows a journalist/documentarian who returns to his native country of Mexico and begins having an existential crisis in the form of dreamlike visions. It is Iñárritu's first film to be fully filmed in Mexico since Amores Perros in 2000.

9. "Private Lesson" is a Turkish film to be released on the same day at 12:00 a.m. (PT) or 3:00 a.m. (ET). "Private Lesson", originally known as Özel Ders in Turkish, is directed by Turkish filmmaker Kivanç Baruönü. Here's the synopsis of "Private Lesson."

"Posing as a private tutor, Azra secretly coaches students on achieving their goals in life and love — but not without a few bumps in the road."

10. The streamer will present a 1hr 30 min comedy Italian film" Natale a tutti i costi" on December 19. The film is a remake of the 2021 French film Mes très chers enfants directed by Alexandra Leclère. "Natale a tutti i cost" the hilarious Christmas comedy starring

Christian De Sica and Angela Finocchiaro , together with Dharma Mangia Woods and Claudio Colica. The film, written and directed by Giovanni Bognetti is arriving only on Netflix starting Monday 19 December.

11. "A Not So Merry Christmas" will premiere on December 20. It is a Spanish comedy film of 1hr 20 min. the film is directed by Jonathan Lesane and stars Troy Pindell, Evan Kishiyama, Aleksander Ristic and Briana Kennedy. Here's the synopsis of the film.

"A curse is placed on grinchy Chuy, who wakes up to find he's lived a full year, but is doomed to remember only Christmas Day. Every year from now on."

12. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is a sequel to 2019's "Knives Out," bringing together a new cast in Greece for a fresh murder mystery and case for sharply-dressed detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" also called Glass Onion murder mystery film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film premiered in Glass Onion premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022, and was theatrically released on November 23, 2022, before its Netflix streaming on December 23.

The film is set on a Greek island where Edward Norton's billionaire character invites his friends for a getaway on his private island for a mystery game that turns deadly. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc will take the case. The sequel comes with more comic moments and a suspenseful plot than the previous one.

13. "A Night at the Kindergarten" is a Polish dark comedy film about a pre-school nativity play that turns into a trial of a naughty 5-year-old. It follows a young man who crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend's son. The film stars Starring Piotr Witkowski, Lena Góra, Zbigniew Zamachowski and is directed by Rafał Skalski. "A Night at the Kindergarten" will release on December 28.

14. The English science fiction comedy film "They Cloned Tyrone" will release on December 30. "They Cloned Tyrone" is directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut, from a screenplay by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. The film stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx. Foxx also serves as a producer of the film.

Synopsis of "They Cloned Tyrone": A series of eerie events thrust an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

15. "White Noise" is an apocalyptic black comedy film written and directed by Noah Baumbach. The film is adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach's eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own. The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle.

"White Noise" had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2022, and was released in select cinemas on November 25, 2022. Viewers can watch "White Noise" released on December 30, 2022, on Netflix.

