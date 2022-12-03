What’s special on Netflix during Christmas holiday season?
We are near the end of 2022. And it's almost the holiday season. top make this December 2022 memorable Netflix tried to present its viewers with the best global movies and television series from the comfort of their homes. Here is a list of the upcoming Netflix films and series of 2022 which may gather millions of viewers.
What's new on Netflix in December 2022?
December 3
Series: The Best of Me, Bullet Train
December 4
Series: The Amazing Race: Season 17, The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 5
Netflix family: Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
Netflix Film: The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Film: Delivery by Christmas
December 7
Films: Burning Patience, The Marriage App, The Most Beautiful Flower
Series: Emily the Criminal, I Hate Christmas, Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (reality series)
December 8
Documentary: The Elephant Whisperers, In Broad Daylight
Anime: Lookism
December 9
Series: CAT, Dream Home Makeover: Season 4, How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2, The Shack
Anime: Dragon Age: Absolution,
Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
December 10
Series: Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2, Prisoners, Fast Color
December 11
Manhunt: Unabomber
December 13
Anime: Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure,
Documentary: Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2,
Series: Single's Inferno: Season 2, Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Documentary: Don't Pick Up The Phone, Kangaroo Valley,
Series: Glitter, Too Hot to Handle: Season 4, Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4, The Challenge: Season 12, The Challenge: Season 25, Merlin: Seasons 1-5, Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Film: I Believe in Santa — NETFLIX FILM
December 15
Film: The Big 4
Series: The Hills: Season 1, The Hills: Season 2, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, The Danish Girl
Anime: Violet Evergarden,
December 16
Series: A Storm for Christmas, Cook at all Costs, Dance Monsters, Far From Home, Paradise PD: Part 4, The Recruit, Summer Job
Film: BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Private Lesson
Documentary: The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
Series: Side Effects
December 19
Series: Trolley, Trolls
December 20
Film: A Not So Merry Christmas,
Anime: Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
December 21
Film: Disconnect: The Wedding Planner,
Series: Emily in Paris: Season 3
Documentary: I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22
Series: Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre,
December 23
Film: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Series: Piñata Masters!
December 25
Series: After Ever Happy, Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3, Time Hustler, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Vir Das: Landing,
Film: Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical,
December 26
Series: No Escape, Treason,
December 27
Series: Chelsea Handler: Revolution, Instant Hotel: Season 1
December 28
Film: 7 Women and a Murder, A Night at the Kindergarten, Stuck with You, Shrek the Musical
Reality Series: The Circle: Season 5,
December 29
Netflix family: Brown and Friends
Documentary: Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2,
December 30
Series: Alpha Males, Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2,
Netflix family: Secrets of Summer: Season
Film: White Noise
December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022, 1BR, A Cinderella Story, A Clockwork Orange, A Little Princess, Blood Diamond, Blow, Blue Jasmine, Casino Royale, Chocolat, Eyes Wide Shut, I Love You, Man, Life as We Know It, Men in Black, Men in Black II, Men in Black 3, National Lampoon's European Vacation, National Lampoon's Vacation, New York Minute, Point Break, Police Academy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
