What’s special on Netflix during Christmas holiday season?

We are near the end of 2022. And it's almost the holiday season. top make this December 2022 memorable Netflix tried to present its viewers with the best global movies and television series from the comfort of their homes. Here is a list of the upcoming Netflix films and series of 2022 which may gather millions of viewers.

What's new on Netflix in December 2022?

December 3

Series: The Best of Me, Bullet Train

December 4

Series: The Amazing Race: Season 17, The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 5

Netflix family: Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

Netflix Film: The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Film: Delivery by Christmas

December 7

Films: Burning Patience, The Marriage App, The Most Beautiful Flower

Series: Emily the Criminal, I Hate Christmas, Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (reality series)

December 8

Documentary: The Elephant Whisperers, In Broad Daylight

Anime: Lookism

December 9

Series: CAT, Dream Home Makeover: Season 4, How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2, The Shack

Anime: Dragon Age: Absolution,

Film: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

December 10

Series: Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2, Prisoners, Fast Color

December 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

December 13

Anime: Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure,

Documentary: Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2,

Series: Single's Inferno: Season 2, Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Documentary: Don't Pick Up The Phone, Kangaroo Valley,

Series: Glitter, Too Hot to Handle: Season 4, Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4, The Challenge: Season 12, The Challenge: Season 25, Merlin: Seasons 1-5, Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Film: I Believe in Santa — NETFLIX FILM

December 15

Film: The Big 4

Series: The Hills: Season 1, The Hills: Season 2, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, The Danish Girl

Anime: Violet Evergarden,

December 16

Series: A Storm for Christmas, Cook at all Costs, Dance Monsters, Far From Home, Paradise PD: Part 4, The Recruit, Summer Job

Film: BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Private Lesson

Documentary: The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 18

Series: Side Effects

December 19

Series: Trolley, Trolls

December 20

Film: A Not So Merry Christmas,

Anime: Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

December 21

Film: Disconnect: The Wedding Planner,

Series: Emily in Paris: Season 3

Documentary: I AM A KILLER: Season 4

December 22

Series: Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre,

December 23

Film: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Series: Piñata Masters!

December 25

Series: After Ever Happy, Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3, Time Hustler, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Vir Das: Landing,

Film: Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical,

December 26

Series: No Escape, Treason,

December 27

Series: Chelsea Handler: Revolution, Instant Hotel: Season 1

December 28

Film: 7 Women and a Murder, A Night at the Kindergarten, Stuck with You, Shrek the Musical

Reality Series: The Circle: Season 5,

December 29

Netflix family: Brown and Friends

Documentary: Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2,

December 30

Series: Alpha Males, Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2,

Netflix family: Secrets of Summer: Season

​​Film: White Noise

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022, 1BR, A Cinderella Story, A Clockwork Orange, A Little Princess, Blood Diamond, Blow, Blue Jasmine, Casino Royale, Chocolat, Eyes Wide Shut, I Love You, Man, Life as We Know It, Men in Black, Men in Black II, Men in Black 3, National Lampoon's European Vacation, National Lampoon's Vacation, New York Minute, Point Break, Police Academy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

