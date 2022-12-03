Left Menu

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani looks like sight to behold at her Sufi night

For her Sufi night, bride-to-be Hansika Motwani wore a white sharara with mirrorwork all over it. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery including passa, traditionally adorned by Muslim brides.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:47 IST
Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani looks like sight to behold at her Sufi night
Hansika Motwani (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Hansika Motwani has been serving major fashion goals with her outfits at her wedding festivities. After opting for a simple look for her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika experimented heavy look for her Sufi night.

She wore a white sharara with mirrorwork all over it. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery including passa, traditionally adorned by Muslim brides. Several images and videos from the Sufi night have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, Hansika and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya are seen making a grand, dreamy entrance, decked out in matching finery. Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with the Mata Ki Chowki last week in Mumbai and following that Hansika had a blast at her bachelorette in Greece with her girl gang.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022